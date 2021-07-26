Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

ORRF opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

