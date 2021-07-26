Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Reduced by Analyst

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $138.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.98. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

