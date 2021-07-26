Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Lifted by Analyst

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.