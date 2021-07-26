Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

SCHW stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,358 shares of company stock valued at $84,632,412 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

