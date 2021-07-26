Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Increased by B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.56 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 458.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.