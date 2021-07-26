Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Increased by Analyst

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $638.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

