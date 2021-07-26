Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $10.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

