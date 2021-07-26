Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

IMAX opened at $16.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IMAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $8,214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IMAX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

