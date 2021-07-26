Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Preferred Bank Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Above Average” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.