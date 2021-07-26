Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

XOM stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

