Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Raised by Analyst

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

