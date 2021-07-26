QASH Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $25.69 million and $1.18 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QASH has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00813566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

