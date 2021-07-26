QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Sells £380,001.24 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, David Smith bought 43 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £152.22 ($198.88).

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QQ traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 332.60 ($4.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

