Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Qorvo worth $33,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

QRVO stock opened at $193.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

