QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $220,067.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00795242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

