Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qualtrics International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). William Blair also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

XM stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,077,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

