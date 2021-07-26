Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0004

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $14,738.18 and $153.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00103388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,884.06 or 0.99577115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

