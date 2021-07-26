QuarkChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.11 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $99.04 million and $13.11 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00795242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

