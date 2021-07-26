Quiztok Hits Market Cap of $16.38 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $16.38 million and $494,119.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,242,361,196 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

