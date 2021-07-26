Rackspace Technology, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

