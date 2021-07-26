RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03.

RADA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

