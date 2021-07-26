Radix One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $109.69 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.00815398 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

