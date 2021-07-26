Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Up 70.4% This Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $23.86 million and $5.48 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00257499 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000105 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

