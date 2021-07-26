Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Rally has a market capitalization of $83.97 million and $4.09 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00112030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00132484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,175.97 or 1.00229679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.21 or 0.00830965 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,845,941 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

