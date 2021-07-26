Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $109.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

