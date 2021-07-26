Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 15,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,435,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

