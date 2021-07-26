Rate3 (RTE) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $863,989.53 and $251,843.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00814334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

