Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.16 million and $55,709.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.03 or 0.06069921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.32 or 0.01310720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00356981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00136635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.51 or 0.00596960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00351334 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00278145 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

