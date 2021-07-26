Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $3.06 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $172.79 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00007711 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00112405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.61 or 0.99726698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00809531 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,506,781 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

