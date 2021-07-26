Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

TSE MTL opened at C$12.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.91. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 57.30%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.