Raymond James Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $143.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.55. 13,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,475. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

