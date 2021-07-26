Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Newmont stock opened at C$75.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$82.22. Newmont has a one year low of C$68.76 and a one year high of C$95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of C$60.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

