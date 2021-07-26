Raymond James Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $155.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $147.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.84. 26,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.