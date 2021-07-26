Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Raymond James worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF opened at $128.50 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

