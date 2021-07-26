Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.47 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,914 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $4,085,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

