Raze Network Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $827,109.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00109817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00131185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,586.23 or 1.00346180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.21 or 0.00814847 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

