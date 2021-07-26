Razor Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Razor Network has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $152,976.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,758,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

