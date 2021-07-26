RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

