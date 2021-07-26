Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $70.28 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.