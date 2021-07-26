Realty Income (O) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

