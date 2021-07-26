Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE: AEM):

7/16/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$102.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$90.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$108.00 to C$102.00.

7/9/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$121.50 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AEM traded up C$1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$76.64. 931,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,675. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$81.23. The stock has a market cap of C$18.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

