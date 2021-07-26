Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $141.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $187.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/7/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $182.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion strategies and strong mortgage banking business are expected to keep aiding financials in the upcoming quarters. Also, JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet and will enhance shareholder value. While robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans, coronavirus-induced economic downturn that hampered business activities continues to hurt loan demand. The Federal Reserve's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hamper interest income and margins, going forward.”

6/8/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $456.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 661,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after buying an additional 408,909 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

