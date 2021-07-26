Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER):

7/26/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/23/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €212.00 ($249.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/14/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/8/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €156.10 ($183.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/2/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/17/2021 – Delivery Hero had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/7/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DHER traded up €1.30 ($1.53) on Monday, hitting €129.40 ($152.24). 349,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €113.50. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.