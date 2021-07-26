Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/23/2021 – Unilever had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/22/2021 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/22/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/22/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/22/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/30/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/29/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Unilever had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

LON:ULVR traded down GBX 113 ($1.48) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,031 ($52.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,744. The company has a market capitalization of £105.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,274.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

