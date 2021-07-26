Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/19/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/15/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/13/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

7/1/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – COMPASS Pathways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

6/28/2021 – COMPASS Pathways had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – COMPASS Pathways is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.20. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

