Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for STMicroelectronics (STM)

7/21/2021 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:STM opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

