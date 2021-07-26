Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CI Financial (TSE: CIX):

7/23/2021 – CI Financial was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/20/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

CIX traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$22.66. 329,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,428. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$14.91 and a one year high of C$23.22.

Get CI Financial Corp alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2392747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.