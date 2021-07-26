Redburn Partners Reiterates Sell Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Redburn Partners in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.91.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $243.64 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.92.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $76,366,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.