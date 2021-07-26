ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 64.8% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $63.33 million and approximately $498,384.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

