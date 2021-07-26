Refereum (RFR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.98 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $46.46 million and $10.98 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014755 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00797993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

